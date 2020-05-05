Raymond James Reiterates “C$21.00” Price Target for Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) has been given a C$21.00 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RUS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$24.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$24.00 to C$15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Russel Metals stock traded up C$0.27 on Tuesday, hitting C$14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,078. The firm has a market cap of $902.75 million and a P/E ratio of 11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.81. Russel Metals has a one year low of C$10.97 and a one year high of C$24.00.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$837.40 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Russel Metals will post 1.9700001 EPS for the current year.

In other Russel Metals news, Director James Francis Dinning bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$20.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$553,230. Also, Senior Officer Ryan Wallace Macdermid sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.86, for a total transaction of C$29,860.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,147 shares in the company, valued at C$90,653.42. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 27,600 shares of company stock worth $450,394.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

