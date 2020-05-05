Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on O shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,404,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.67. Realty Income Corp has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.