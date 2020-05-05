Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.97) per share for the quarter.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($5.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($3.70). The firm had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,094.28% and a negative return on equity of 766.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals to post $-8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RETA stock traded up $5.29 on Tuesday, hitting $157.57. The company had a trading volume of 175,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,086. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $257.96.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $362.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price (up previously from $314.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $283.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $388,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,810.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

