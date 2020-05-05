Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BP (BP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BP (LON: BP) in the last few weeks:

4/29/2020 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 275 ($3.62) to GBX 250 ($3.29). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at DZ Bank AG from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 280 ($3.68). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – BP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/29/2020 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 350 ($4.60). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – BP had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 330 ($4.34) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 310 ($4.08).

4/29/2020 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 320 ($4.21). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – BP had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 320 ($4.21). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – BP was given a new GBX 275 ($3.62) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – BP had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on the stock.

4/28/2020 – BP was given a new GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 440 ($5.79) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 440 ($5.79).

4/23/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a GBX 400 ($5.26) price target on the stock.

4/23/2020 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 425 ($5.59) to GBX 400 ($5.26). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 475 ($6.25) to GBX 425 ($5.59). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – BP had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/8/2020 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 360 ($4.74). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 440 ($5.79) price target on the stock.

4/3/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 475 ($6.25) price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – BP was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 350 ($4.60).

4/2/2020 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 385 ($5.06) to GBX 375 ($4.93). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 445 ($5.85) price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

3/25/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

3/23/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a GBX 470 ($6.18) price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 445 ($5.85) price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – BP was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/19/2020 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 380 ($5.00). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 420 ($5.52). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

3/17/2020 – BP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 445 ($5.85) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 570 ($7.50).

3/16/2020 – BP was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/16/2020 – BP was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “hold” rating.

3/12/2020 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 475 ($6.25). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – BP was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/12/2020 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 385 ($5.06). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 595 ($7.83) to GBX 425 ($5.59). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – BP was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG to a “hold” rating.

3/11/2020 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 720 ($9.47) to GBX 550 ($7.23). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at BNP Paribas from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 430 ($5.66). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – BP had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 470 ($6.18). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of BP traded up GBX 18.30 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 318.90 ($4.19). The stock had a trading volume of 45,834,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. The firm has a market cap of $60.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 306.74 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 430.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.58. BP plc has a 52 week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 565.80 ($7.44).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.18%.

In related news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 93 shares of BP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £312.48 ($411.05).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

