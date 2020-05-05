Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Medpace (MEDP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Medpace (NASDAQ: MEDP) in the last few weeks:

4/30/2020 – Medpace was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $54.00.

4/29/2020 – Medpace was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

4/29/2020 – Medpace had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $105.00 to $92.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – Medpace was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2020 – Medpace had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Medpace was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

3/23/2020 – Medpace had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $93.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Medpace was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

3/13/2020 – Medpace was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of MEDP stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.10. 5,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,761. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $53.10 and a 12-month high of $109.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.19.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Medpace had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $230.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,391,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Medpace by 382.8% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 250,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,717,000 after acquiring an additional 198,922 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Medpace by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 367,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,870,000 after acquiring an additional 184,221 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medpace during the first quarter worth about $9,218,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,267,000 after acquiring an additional 112,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

