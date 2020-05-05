Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for eBay (EBAY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY):

4/30/2020 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $37.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $43.00 to $44.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $42.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – eBay had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2020 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $38.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $42.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – eBay was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2020 – eBay had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2020 – eBay had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $37.00 to $42.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – eBay had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $51.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2020 – eBay had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

4/24/2020 – eBay was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

4/14/2020 – eBay had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2020 – eBay was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/3/2020 – eBay was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/3/2020 – eBay had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – eBay was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/26/2020 – eBay was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – eBay had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – eBay was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

3/11/2020 – eBay was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.32. The stock had a trading volume of 12,375,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,921,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average is $35.41.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $149,661.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,111.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 29,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $1,104,931.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,668,019. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of eBay by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 211,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth $740,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of eBay by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,105,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $39,933,000 after purchasing an additional 42,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

