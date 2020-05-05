Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hilton Hotels (HLT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hilton Hotels (NYSE: HLT) recently:

5/4/2020 – Hilton Hotels had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $123.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Hilton Hotels had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $107.00 to $61.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – Hilton Hotels had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Hilton Hotels had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $83.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Hilton Hotels was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/9/2020 – Hilton Hotels was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/7/2020 – Hilton Hotels was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $121.00.

4/7/2020 – Hilton Hotels had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $92.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Hilton Hotels had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Hilton Hotels was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $105.00.

3/30/2020 – Hilton Hotels had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – Hilton Hotels was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

3/18/2020 – Hilton Hotels had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Hilton Hotels had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura Securities from $130.00 to $102.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – Hilton Hotels had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $124.00.

3/12/2020 – Hilton Hotels was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $124.00.

3/9/2020 – Hilton Hotels had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $122.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Hilton Hotels had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $114.00 to $92.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $71.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.15. Hilton Hotels Co. has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Hilton Hotels Co alerts:

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.