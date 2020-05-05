Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for HCA Healthcare (HCA)

HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/27/2020 – HCA Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $183.00 to $138.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – HCA Healthcare had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $117.00 to $127.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – HCA Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $160.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – HCA Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $160.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2020 – HCA Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $165.00 to $132.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – HCA Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $165.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – HCA Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $185.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – HCA Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HCA Healthcare’s top line has been growing over the last several quarters on the back of same facility as well as equivalent admissions, same facility emergency room growth, etc. Multiple acquisitions have helped it increase its patient volumes, enabled network expansion across several markets and added hospitals to its portfolio. A strong balance sheet and free cash flow are other positives of the company. Its shares have lost lower than its industry in a year's time. However, its high operating expenses persistently weigh on the margins. High leverage is another concern. Its weak return on equity also bothers. The coronavirus global pandemic would likely dent the company's revenues due to cancellation in elective surgeries.”

3/30/2020 – HCA Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

3/25/2020 – HCA Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $117.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – HCA Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $173.00 price target on the stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $103.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. HCA Healthcare Inc has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $307,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,258.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $968,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,310,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,122 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 552,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,616,000 after acquiring an additional 80,462 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 45,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

