Red Lion Hotels (RLH) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $26.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.88 million.

Shares of RLH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.64. 185,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,427. Red Lion Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $8.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $42.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Lion Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

About Red Lion Hotels

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, Knights Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands.

