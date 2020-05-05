Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 2.8% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.30.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.37, for a total transaction of $52,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,054,824.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.41, for a total transaction of $586,092.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,797.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,625 shares of company stock valued at $18,789,935. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock traded up $32.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $574.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,221. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $505.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.41. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $581.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.69. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

