Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Regional REIT (LON:RGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RGL opened at GBX 78.48 ($1.03) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 75.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 101.97. The stock has a market cap of $338.65 million and a PE ratio of 8.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.22. Regional REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 122.40 ($1.61).

Regional REIT Company Profile

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

