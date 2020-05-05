Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Given New $14.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target raised by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 35.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RF. Robert W. Baird raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.54.

Shares of NYSE RF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.31. 326,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,657,485. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.69.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

