Remme Price Reaches $0.0011 (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. One Remme token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, Kuna and Tidex. Remme has a market cap of $1.03 million and $116,567.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Remme has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00046668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.45 or 0.03846561 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00058681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00035287 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011273 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009682 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011280 BTC.

Remme Token Profile

Remme (CRYPTO:REM) is a token. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Remme is remme.io. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DEx.top, IDEX, Hotbit, Kuna and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

