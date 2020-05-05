Rentberry Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. Over the last week, Rentberry has traded up 37.3% against the US dollar. One Rentberry token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Rentberry has a total market cap of $81,764.16 and $1,751.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.55 or 0.02309971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00189280 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00068314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00041712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About Rentberry

Rentberry’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_.

Rentberry Token Trading

Rentberry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

