Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,446 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $11,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 27,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

In related news, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $414,598.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $2,116,080.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,334 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,724 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

RSG traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.65. 1,007,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,427. The stock has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

