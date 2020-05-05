Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Trivago NV -‘s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRVG)

Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trivago in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Wedbush also issued estimates for Trivago’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Trivago had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $155.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Trivago’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Trivago from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Trivago from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on Trivago from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.15 to $1.80 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.60.

Shares of Trivago stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. Trivago has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $5.38. The company has a market cap of $594.64 million, a PE ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Trivago in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trivago by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trivago in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Trivago in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trivago in the fourth quarter valued at $512,000. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

