Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $5.49 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.87. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.07.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $80.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,606. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,653 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,677,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.