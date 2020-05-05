Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May, 5th (AAXN, ADVM, AJG, AMCX, ASB, BERY, BILL, BKNG, BLMN, BRK/B)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, May 5th:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $57.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink LLC from $17.00 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $87.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $27.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $48.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $2,050.00 to $1,720.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Co from $23.00 to $11.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Alphabet (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $221.00 to $202.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $251.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $23.00 to $24.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $42.00 to $55.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $56.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its target price lowered by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $25.00 to $13.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $125.00 to $105.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $13.00 to $15.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $39.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $110.00 to $73.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $105.00 to $108.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $90.00 to $100.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $16.50 to $18.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $60.00 to $59.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $9.00 to $6.50. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) had its price target increased by Cowen Inc from $10.00 to $15.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its price target trimmed by Roth Capital from $18.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank AG from $7.00 to $5.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank AG from $63.00 to $53.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $11.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $25.00 to $28.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $33.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $275.00 to $285.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $74.00 to $86.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc from $88.50 to $78.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank AG from $24.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $56.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its target price lowered by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $60.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target boosted by Guggenheim from $60.00 to $66.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $47.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its target price lowered by Roth Capital from $97.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $17.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) had its target price reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $17.00 to $12.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $139.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) had its target price increased by B. Riley from $18.00 to $22.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price cut by Bank of America Corp from $56.50 to $53.00. Bank of America Corp currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $67.00 to $57.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $39.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $47.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc from $13.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $205.00 to $198.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $22.00 to $17.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $78.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $70.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc from $152.00 to $133.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $27.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $142.00 to $135.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $116.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $115.00 to $125.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc from $95.00 to $102.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $6.00 to $8.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $32.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $74.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank AG from $79.00 to $88.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $39.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $98.00 to $78.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $230.00 to $300.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $45.00 to $50.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $126.00 to $130.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $105.00 to $88.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $94.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc from $42.00 to $46.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $43.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc from $24.50 to $19.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $180.00 to $200.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $6.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

