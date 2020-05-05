Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Equinox Gold Cp (EQX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ: EQX):

4/29/2020 – Equinox Gold Cp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

4/28/2020 – Equinox Gold Cp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

4/22/2020 – Equinox Gold Cp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

4/21/2020 – Equinox Gold Cp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

4/17/2020 – Equinox Gold Cp is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Equinox Gold Cp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral deposits. It primarily explores for gold, copper and silver deposits. The company’s principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine in Maranhão State Brazil and the Mesquite gold mine, in California, the United States. Equinox Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

EQX stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 94,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,291. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.27. Equinox Gold Cp has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $10.30.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the 1st quarter valued at $445,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 51,797 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 16,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

