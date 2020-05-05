Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Vectrus (VEC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vectrus (NYSE: VEC) recently:

5/4/2020 – Vectrus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

5/3/2020 – Vectrus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

5/1/2020 – Vectrus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

4/25/2020 – Vectrus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

3/24/2020 – Vectrus was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – Vectrus was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Vectrus stock opened at $49.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.68. Vectrus Inc has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $59.24.

Get Vectrus Inc alerts:

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $365.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.49 million. Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vectrus Inc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kevin T. Boyle purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.34 per share, for a total transaction of $29,505.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,540.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Vectrus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vectrus by 671.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 27,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Vectrus by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,620,000 after acquiring an additional 227,298 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vectrus by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Vectrus by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 35,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.