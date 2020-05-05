Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 5th (AMRN, ARW, AUPH, BKNG, BLFS, CARS, CCC, CIGI, CLX, COMM)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, May 5th:

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN). Northland Securities issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Corp. Bank of America Corp currently has a $73.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $70.00.

Cowen Inc started coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $1,750.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2,000.00.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $5.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $94.00.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $164.00 price target on the stock.

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM). Loop Capital issued a hold rating on the stock.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $67.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $75.00.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00.

General Moly (NYSEAMERICAN:GMO) (TSE:GMO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $0.75 target price on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a $1,700.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1.63.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $4.75 price target on the stock.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group. Maxim Group currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Intelligent Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:INS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. BTIG Research currently has a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen Inc. The firm currently has a $240.00 target price on the stock.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. UBS Group AG currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSE:PAE). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Corp. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. The firm currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Corp. Bank of America Corp currently has a $127.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $130.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX). They issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.70 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.60.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $71.00 target price on the stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $85.00 target price on the stock.

