Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Alphabet (GOOG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG):

5/5/2020 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $1,700.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2020 – Alphabet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

4/29/2020 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

4/29/2020 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $1,515.00 to $1,625.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00.

4/28/2020 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

4/21/2020 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/21/2020 – Alphabet was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1,515.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $1,700.00.

4/20/2020 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

4/8/2020 – Alphabet was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

4/6/2020 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

3/30/2020 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/30/2020 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

3/19/2020 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

3/18/2020 – Alphabet had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $1,340.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $1,535.00.

Alphabet stock traded up $36.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,362.87. 542,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,089,346. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market cap of $907.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,197.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1,321.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,352.66, for a total value of $41,932.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,626.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 282,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $18,453,061.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,578,249 shares of company stock worth $103,720,918 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.5% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 148,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,166,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 14.7% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 626 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alphabet by 70.2% in the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 6,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

