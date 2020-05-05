Research Frontiers (REFR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 243.61% and a negative return on equity of 53.87%.

NASDAQ REFR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,735. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $88.58 million, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.31. Research Frontiers has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 18.88 and a quick ratio of 18.88.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Research Frontiers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Research Frontiers Company Profile

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

