ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Position Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 64.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,114 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ResMed worth $10,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 476.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total value of $199,566.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,323,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $1,144,679.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,227,566.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,202 shares of company stock worth $2,556,506 in the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. CLSA initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $154.78 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $177.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $151.67 and its 200-day moving average is $154.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $769.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. ResMed’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.