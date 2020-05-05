Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) Price Tops $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 5th. In the last week, Restart Energy MWAT has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One Restart Energy MWAT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, Kucoin, IDEX and CoinZest. Restart Energy MWAT has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $4,133.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00046668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.45 or 0.03846561 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00058681 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00035287 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011273 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009682 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011280 BTC.

About Restart Energy MWAT

Restart Energy MWAT (MWAT) is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 452,750,000 tokens. Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Restart Energy MWAT’s official website is restartenergy.io.

Restart Energy MWAT Token Trading

Restart Energy MWAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, IDEX, Kucoin, CoinZest and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Restart Energy MWAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Restart Energy MWAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Restart Energy MWAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

