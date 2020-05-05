Reviewing Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) and PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB)

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) and PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Summit Hotel Properties and PS Business Parks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Hotel Properties 0 0 3 0 3.00 PS Business Parks 2 1 0 0 1.33

Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 111.79%. PS Business Parks has a consensus target price of $149.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.46%. Given Summit Hotel Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Summit Hotel Properties is more favorable than PS Business Parks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.9% of PS Business Parks shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of PS Business Parks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Summit Hotel Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. PS Business Parks pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Summit Hotel Properties pays out 57.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PS Business Parks pays out 61.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Summit Hotel Properties has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and PS Business Parks has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Summit Hotel Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and PS Business Parks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Hotel Properties 15.04% 6.86% 3.73% PS Business Parks 44.22% 18.56% 9.15%

Risk & Volatility

Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PS Business Parks has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and PS Business Parks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Hotel Properties $549.35 million 1.04 $82.61 million $1.25 4.34 PS Business Parks $429.85 million 7.85 $174.97 million $6.78 18.13

PS Business Parks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Summit Hotel Properties. Summit Hotel Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PS Business Parks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PS Business Parks beats Summit Hotel Properties on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc., a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

