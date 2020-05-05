Reviewing Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) & Entia Biosciences (NASDAQ:ERGO)

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) and Entia Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ERGO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sundial Growers and Entia Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sundial Growers -385.19% -216.67% -75.85% Entia Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.3% of Sundial Growers shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of Entia Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sundial Growers and Entia Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sundial Growers $75.86 million 0.78 -$204.57 million N/A N/A Entia Biosciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Entia Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sundial Growers.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sundial Growers and Entia Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sundial Growers 1 1 1 0 2.00 Entia Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sundial Growers presently has a consensus target price of $4.17, indicating a potential upside of 657.58%. Given Sundial Growers’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sundial Growers is more favorable than Entia Biosciences.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers, Inc. produces, distributes, and sells cannabis. It intends to target the premium segment of the adult-use cannabis market. The company was founded by Stanley J. Swiatek and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Entia Biosciences

Entia Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development, production, and distribution of dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, and medical foods products in the United States. It is also involved in the discovery, scientific evaluation, and marketing of natural formulations that can be used in medical foods, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and other products. The company's portfolio of formulations include ErgoD2, a pharmaceutical grade organic compound from whole food that contains the micro-nutrients; L-Ergothioneine, a naturally occurring amino acid and master antioxidant; and vitamin D, an antioxidant. In addition, it is also developing products for the chronic kidney disease and other diseases, as well as providing cosmeceuticals and other beauty products under the GROH brand name. Entia Biosciences, Inc. offers its products directly to consumers through e-commerce channels, such as direct email marketing, social media outlets, and e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as Total Nutraceutical Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Entia Biosciences, Inc. in January 2012. Entia Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sherwood, Oregon.

