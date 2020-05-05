Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 79.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 548,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,736 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.45% of Rexnord worth $13,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Rexnord by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Rexnord by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Rexnord by 6.0% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Rexnord by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

RXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Rexnord from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Rexnord stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.32. The stock had a trading volume of 379,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,822. Rexnord Corp has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.52.

In other Rexnord news, insider Michael Troutman sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $1,108,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,524.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 25,000 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 86,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,948,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,505 shares of company stock worth $5,810,576. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

