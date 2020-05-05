RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 15.42%.

RGCO opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. RGC Resources has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Nester purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $28,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 2,237 shares of company stock worth $58,793 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RGCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

