RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) PT Lowered to GBX 4,400 at Peel Hunt

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 4,600 ($60.51) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 82.72% from the company’s current price.

RHIM has been the subject of several other reports. Commerzbank lowered their price target on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 2,470 ($32.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RHI Magnesita presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,928.33 ($51.67).

Shares of LON RHIM opened at GBX 2,408 ($31.68) on Tuesday. RHI Magnesita has a 12-month low of GBX 1,419 ($18.67) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,015 ($65.97). The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,059.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,147.88.

In other RHI Magnesita news, insider Stefan Borgas bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,151 ($28.30) per share, for a total transaction of £107,550 ($141,475.93).

RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

