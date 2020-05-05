Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Market Capitalization Achieves $37.88 Million

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0746 or 0.00000829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Bittrex, OKEx and Gate.io. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $37.88 million and $467,524.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005870 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000898 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,847,857 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

Ripio Credit Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Bancor Network, OKEx, DragonEX, Huobi, Binance, Upbit, Gate.io, Bittrex, C2CX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

