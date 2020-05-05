Rise 24 Hour Volume Hits $784.00 (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. In the last week, Rise has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One Rise coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, YoBit and RightBTC. Rise has a total market cap of $531,802.92 and approximately $784.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rise alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00030716 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000726 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Profile

RISE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 148,036,703 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official website is rise.vision. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, ” “

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, OpenLedger DEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.