Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter. Riverview Financial had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 4.59%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVE traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,476. Riverview Financial has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $59.23 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Riverview Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Riverview Financial Company Profile

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and noninterest bearing deposits; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes.

