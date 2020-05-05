RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th. Analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. RLJ Lodging Trust has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.62-1.77 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.62-$1.77 EPS.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.20). RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $347.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.86 million. On average, analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RLJ traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.19. 2,344,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,979. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.07. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $19.04. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 1.97%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.72.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

