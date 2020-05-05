Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 33,815 Shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,815 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.62% of Life Storage worth $27,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

LSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Life Storage from $128.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Raymond James cut Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Life Storage from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.09.

In related news, Director Edward J. Pettinella purchased 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $742,222.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,940 shares in the company, valued at $894,268.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Pettinella purchased 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.08 per share, with a total value of $257,800.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,776. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,680 shares of company stock worth $1,087,573 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $84.17 on Tuesday. Life Storage Inc has a 52-week low of $67.31 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.61 and a 200-day moving average of $105.01.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $147.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.29 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 45.01% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage Inc will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.16%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.