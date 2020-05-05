Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 63,556 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,385,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,556 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.41% of Synchrony Financial worth $38,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 183,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 55,395 shares during the period. Moon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 114,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 26,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SYF opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $38.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.07.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.62.

In related news, Director Laurel Richie purchased 1,600 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,158.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,047.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

