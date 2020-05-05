Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of Illinois Tool Works worth $37,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 124,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 38,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 18,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.93.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $158.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.