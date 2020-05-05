Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 803,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,854 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.37% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $31,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Brewing by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $3,435,786.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim raised Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Brewing from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

Molson Coors Brewing stock opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.90. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

