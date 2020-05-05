Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,014,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628,668 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.37% of Centurylink worth $37,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Centurylink by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Centurylink by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,565,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $743,379,000 after purchasing an additional 738,152 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centurylink by 29.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Centurylink by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 35,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Centurylink by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Indraneel Dev bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 773,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,965,577. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bruce Hanks bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 102,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,091. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTL opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. Centurylink Inc has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James downgraded Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Centurylink from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.78.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

