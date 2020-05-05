Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 105,000 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.58% of Euronet Worldwide worth $26,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.13 per share, for a total transaction of $200,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,305 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,129.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey B. Newman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $621,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,040.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $89.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.78. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $171.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $583.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.78.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

