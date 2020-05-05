Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 247,965 Shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,172,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,965 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 1.63% of Evertec worth $26,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Evertec by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Evertec by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Evertec by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Evertec by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Evertec by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 147,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.00. Evertec Inc has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.69 million. Evertec had a return on equity of 54.99% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evertec Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evertec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

