Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 294,521 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,349,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294,521 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.18% of Johnson Controls International worth $36,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,823,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,797,000 after acquiring an additional 301,260 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,382,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,740,000 after buying an additional 1,867,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,707,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,066,000 after buying an additional 137,924 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $248,097,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $206,751,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,905 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $612,207.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,065,217.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $28.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. Johnson Controls International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.