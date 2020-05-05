Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 533,820 Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,370,203 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,820 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 1.58% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $29,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 27,806 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,465 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Cfra cut their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Dicks Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

DKS opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $49.80.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

