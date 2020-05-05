Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 54,458 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 491,591 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,458 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $38,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 165,696 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after buying an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,456 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,663 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 9,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,556,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 3,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $347,002.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,659 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $89.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.98. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

