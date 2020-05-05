Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Charles Schwab worth $28,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,433,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,454,000 after acquiring an additional 256,753 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,688,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,515 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,627,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,774 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,348,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,419,000 after buying an additional 9,143,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 13,394,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,033,000 after buying an additional 1,227,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.55.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $91,216.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,483.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $253,663.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,575 shares of company stock worth $1,470,253. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

