Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,415 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Global Payments worth $34,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,408,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,799,000 after buying an additional 109,271 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Global Payments by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,773,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,149,323,000 after buying an additional 158,819 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,761,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,444,000 after purchasing an additional 58,215 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,903,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,670,000 after purchasing an additional 24,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,659,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $848,883,000 after purchasing an additional 223,583 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. ValuEngine raised Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Global Payments from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Global Payments from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.86.

NYSE:GPN opened at $162.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.82, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $105.54 and a 1-year high of $209.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.30.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Global Payments news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,907 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

