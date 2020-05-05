Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 521,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,088 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 1.02% of Spire worth $38,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Spire by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,782,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,469,000 after acquiring an additional 127,409 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,585,000 after purchasing an additional 164,183 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,082,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 959,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,953,000 after purchasing an additional 30,320 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,074,000 after purchasing an additional 37,016 shares during the period. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spire alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on SR. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $71.33 on Tuesday. Spire Inc has a 52-week low of $57.37 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Spire had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $566.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Spire’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.