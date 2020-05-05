Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,182,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381,503 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.56% of Steel Dynamics worth $26,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,209,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,171,000 after purchasing an additional 390,856 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 232.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 16,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 11,521 shares during the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.83.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STLD shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.77.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Bradley S. Seaman purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.15 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $80,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,555.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 42,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,393 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

