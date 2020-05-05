Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,341 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.96% of ManpowerGroup worth $29,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $69.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 2.05. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.57 and a 12-month high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, CL King reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.