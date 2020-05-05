Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $26.85 Million Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 943,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 175,825 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.23% of Arch Capital Group worth $26,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.28). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $1,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,364.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $336,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,038. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

